Turkey to sign customs deal with Eurasian Economic Union

The EAEU was founded under the auspices of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Originally appeared on RussiaFeed

IZMIR, (Sputnik) – Turkey plans to sign a customs agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said Friday.

“We have a proposal for Turkey to begin negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union on signing a customs agreement. Without violating a corresponding agreement with the EU, Turkey wants to establish another cooperation with the EAEU,” Zeybekci said at an international fair in Izmir.

Noting that 30-percent growth in trade between Russia and Turkey in 2016 was “just the beginning,” he said that the new free trade agreement would lead to a “new level of partnership.”