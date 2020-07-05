Trump’s Mount Rushmore Speech SET A TRAP for the Far Left and They TOOK THE BAIT!!!

Steve Turley explains that the MOST ACCURATE POLL now calculates there is a 91% chance Trump gets re-elected! As well he explains the brilliance of Trump’s strategy to hold a campaign rally AT Mt Rushmore

ON July 4th: So far the Marxist mobs have waged their wanton destruction locally targeting monuments in cities and towns. Yes Americans take umbrage to this but when it’s far away from ones’ own frame of reference it’s not such a major deal.

By holding a campaign rally at the monument with perhaps the greatest National Civic significance on the date of the most historical significant moment, Trump dared the Marxist mob to condemn each – which they foolishly did.

By getting the Marxist mob to condemn BOTH these most momentous symbols of American Civic Nationalism Trump resolved the matter at its macro limit: Do you want an America of great Civic Nationalism, tradition, Christian values, freedom, free market prosperity and the free society – or do you want a militant nihilism at war with such Civic Nationalism and ultimately at war with itself?

Turley points out that there is fundamental internal contradiction within the BLM movement. On the one hand it is pushing a modernist Marxism which implies a one size fits all, common man, shared ‘worker’ identity. On the other hand it is pushing a post-modern, racial tribalist identity COMPLETELY ANTITHETICAL to Marxism’s universal man.

That is why the more radical factions of BLM have already turned against White Liberals which it now tars with the brush of ‘White Liberal Supremacism’. Turely I find provides an excellent philosophico-religious counterpoint and supplement to the Duran’s own excellent politico-legal journalism and analysis.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report