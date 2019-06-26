Trump warns Iran of “obliteration” should “any attack on anything American” occur (Video)

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss US President Trump’s latest series of tweets that slam Iran as “ignorant” and “insulting”.

In an about face from last week’s restraint to go to war with Iran, Trump’s recent tweets warn of total and complete “obliteration” should any further attacks on American assets occur.

Via Zerohedge…

After Iran unceremoniously slammed the door on diplomacy, President Trump has decided to tweet his perspective on what happens next.

Trump began by going after the statement from Iranian leadership, blasting that they don’t “understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have,” adding some threats: “Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone…”

Then Trump turned to the Iranian people, who are suffering due to his economic war being waged by sanctions: “….The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else,” reminding his 61 million followers that “The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more…”

But he saved the best for last, unleashing a ‘sound-and-fury’-esque warning that ”

….Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration.”

Finally, Trump took a shot at the previous administration, who he blames for creating this mess (and argues still interfere):

“No more John Kerry & Obama!”