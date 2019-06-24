Trump vs Iran, Reality vs PR
- The Donald is trying to serve more than one master and ancient wisdom tells us what comes about from such foolish attempts.
Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:
In this podcast from June 20th, Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou of the Duran discuss the Iranian strike against the US automated spy plane [whom Teheran says it was violating the country’s sovereign air space, while Trump maintains it was in international waters], the involvement of foreign powers into the conflict [Russia and China], plus other implications, like Trump’s re-election campaign and the international price of crude. Tucker Carlson is invoked as a [lone] voice in the mainstream media, a voice of reason, which nails the neocons as the crazy, warmongers they are.
My Comment: Trump’s schizoid foreign policy will be his downfall. In a piece by Elijah Magnier, the following scenario is asserted – that Trump tried to get Teheran’s blessing to bomb two or three sites, so that the US could save same face after the spy plane’s knockdown. Elijah Magnier’s source says that the Iranian Government categorically rejected the offer, even an attack against an empty sandy beach in Iran would trigger a missile launch against US objectives in the Gulf.
I use the term schizoid to refer to Trump’s policy because that best describes it, in my opinion. The Donald is trying to serve more than one master and ancient wisdom tells us what comes about from such foolish attempts. Donald Trumps puts the most deranged, mercenaries, and war criminals in charge of key Government positions, ditto for all the corporate stooges he put in charge of economic policy, and then tries to comport himself as a rude, hard-ass, but ultimately sensible and even-handed guy. There’s nothing honorable in this strategy. In fact, this type of behavior is called political prostitution. Ironically enough, Trump’s not the best at it [political whoring]. Other US presidents have engaged in it, even with Iran, and had better outcomes than Trump – who pushed his usual strong-man approach and got tangled up in the nets instead.
Even if the automated US spy plane was approaching the end of its [functional] life, as a rumor goes, Iran has clearly shown its capabilities and – more importantly – the will to defend the sovereignty of its borders, land, water, and air. Lindsey Graham, the terrorist US senator, has made more bellicose statements against Iran, and Tucker Carlson rightly taxed him for it.
In the end, Trump will have no choice but to pick a master, and I’m convinced he will dump all the reasonable pledges made on foreign policy in order to save his hide and fortune, which ultimately rest in the hands of Wall-Street and the Deep State.
Could very well be that war with Iran will be the very thing that dissolves the deepstate along with wall street and all of Trumps hide and fortune.
The us has gone completely rogue and the buck has to stop somewhere .
We can see the tide changing in world affairs and IMHO ,it is not looking good for the so-called masters of the Western world.
Well, if you want reality, don’t read the NYT. Even when they’re not purposely making up their realities, they still screw them up.
Apparently, the NYT thinks Czechoslovakia was a republic in the USSR.
DJT: That’s why I twitter everyone that they’re fake news. Everyone knows, even my Slovak wife, that they were never part of the USSR.
What’s that honey? What? You’re from Slovenia, not Slovakia? Is there a difference? Hmph, who could’a figured. Last time I talk to Georgy Bush about geography. Was Slovenia ever part of the USSR? My campaign manager should know before they pull a Bernie Sanders on me.
In a twisted sort of way, I wish the USA would attack Iran. That would be the last nail in the evil empire’s coffin and rapidly lead to major wars both international, the USA’s allies would abandon it in many if not most cases, and civil war within the USA will finally occur, breaking it up into several nations at last. As much horror as war creates, with the USA continuing to survive and commit worldwide genocide and ecocide, war looks like the best of two deadly options to me, for a lot of reasons. I’ve given up on the… Read more »
Sean Hannity is a TERRORIST
“The struggle against these [inhuman] preachers of war will never be powerful enough if it rests purely on utilitarian arguments and perspectives – the struggle MUST also be spiritual, otherwise, it will not succeed…” ~Serban V.C. Enache
What’s going with the Duran? I’m seeing more and more anti-Trump propaganda daily. “He’s damned if he does, he’s damned if he doesn’t”. Enough with the push to war. Stop it already. Very close to unsubscribing. The disappointment is escalating.