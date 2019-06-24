Trump vs Iran, Reality vs PR

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

In this podcast from June 20th, Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou of the Duran discuss the Iranian strike against the US automated spy plane [whom Teheran says it was violating the country’s sovereign air space, while Trump maintains it was in international waters], the involvement of foreign powers into the conflict [Russia and China], plus other implications, like Trump’s re-election campaign and the international price of crude. Tucker Carlson is invoked as a [lone] voice in the mainstream media, a voice of reason, which nails the neocons as the crazy, warmongers they are.

My Comment: Trump’s schizoid foreign policy will be his downfall. In a piece by Elijah Magnier, the following scenario is asserted – that Trump tried to get Teheran’s blessing to bomb two or three sites, so that the US could save same face after the spy plane’s knockdown. Elijah Magnier’s source says that the Iranian Government categorically rejected the offer, even an attack against an empty sandy beach in Iran would trigger a missile launch against US objectives in the Gulf.

I use the term schizoid to refer to Trump’s policy because that best describes it, in my opinion. The Donald is trying to serve more than one master and ancient wisdom tells us what comes about from such foolish attempts. Donald Trumps puts the most deranged, mercenaries, and war criminals in charge of key Government positions, ditto for all the corporate stooges he put in charge of economic policy, and then tries to comport himself as a rude, hard-ass, but ultimately sensible and even-handed guy. There’s nothing honorable in this strategy. In fact, this type of behavior is called political prostitution. Ironically enough, Trump’s not the best at it [political whoring]. Other US presidents have engaged in it, even with Iran, and had better outcomes than Trump – who pushed his usual strong-man approach and got tangled up in the nets instead.

Even if the automated US spy plane was approaching the end of its [functional] life, as a rumor goes, Iran has clearly shown its capabilities and – more importantly – the will to defend the sovereignty of its borders, land, water, and air. Lindsey Graham, the terrorist US senator, has made more bellicose statements against Iran, and Tucker Carlson rightly taxed him for it.

In the end, Trump will have no choice but to pick a master, and I’m convinced he will dump all the reasonable pledges made on foreign policy in order to save his hide and fortune, which ultimately rest in the hands of Wall-Street and the Deep State.