in Latest, Video

Trump tweets Never Surrender. Putin, Prigozhin mistakes. UKR lands in Crimea. Kallas Russia biz. U/1

1.1k Views 12 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Trump tweets Never Surrender. Putin, Prigozhin mistakes. UKR lands in Crimea. Kallas Russia biz. U/1
Topic 1066

ICC’s Putin arrest warrant based on State Dept-funded report that debunked itself – The Grayzone

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to a network of camps inside Russia. The warrant was based on a report by the Yale HRL center, which is funded by the US State Department.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Macko
Macko
August 25, 2023

Corey Hart

0
Reply

US policy slowing down China’s economy w/ Jeffrey Sachs (Live)