Trump To Sign Social Media Executive Order On Thursday After ‘Fact-Check’, Political Bias Exposed

Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!

Following up on earlier threats, a White House spokesperson has confirmed that President Trump will sign an executive order on Social Media tomorrow.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One, traveling with Trump to Washington from Florida.

There are no details of what the order will contain, however, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said today that he is working with Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee to craft legislation that would strip social media giants of their Section 230 legal immunity if they fact check content on their platforms, according to a copy of his podcast which Breitbart News exclusively obtained.

A lot of people don’t see that Facebook and Twitter … you see Twitter disadvantaging the president, they enjoy liability protections that are not enjoyed by your local newspaper or your local TV station, or Fox News, or CNN, or MSNBC. They have special benefits under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as digital platforms because they’re not creating content for which they should be liable. They’re not making decisions about content, they’re simply saying come one, come all with your content. And as a consequence of that, they’re getting a bunch of protections.

And as Breitbart concludes, noting that the social media companies have become increasingly biased against conservatives, Gaetz questioned whether social media companies deserve to keep their Section 230 immunity.

All of which raises a serious question about the future of these social media giants under a more “media-esque” regulatory framework and points to an obvious line of attack in any executive order that President Trump could be considering.

Don Bongino tweeted a quasi-confirmation of this angle for the executive order:

“Twitter made a HUGE mistake. They have now injected themselves into a US election and decided to become editorialists, rather than a platform. ALL platform protections should be immediately revoked and Twitter should be treated as a publisher. They did this to themselves.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/election-meddling-rule-enforcing-twitter-execs-under-fire-anti-trump-postings

