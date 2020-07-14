Trump To Minneapolis: Drop Dead

Steve Turley explains that even after the Progressive city and state government in Minnesota not only allowed but encouraged rioting and looting, they still had the brazenness to beg Donald Trump for disaster relief in the aftermath of the destruction. Trump bluntly informed the Minnesota government that IT is the disaster and that no disaster funding should be expected from his administration any time soon.

In the 1970s in another Democrat ruined city, New York, New York, Mayor Abe Beame likewise begged President Gerald Ford for a bailout, who more politely but equally pointedly declined the request. To which the New York Daily News penned the infamous headline, ‘Ford to City: Drop Dead’.

New York’s heyday, as indeed the heyday of all great American cities, was in the 19th century in the period of its most corrupt politician, Boss Tweed. In that era the political class did no more than take bribes. The political class was largely merely a nuisance – an additional but manageable cost of doing business. Only much later in the 19th century did Progressives get the idea they could take over political rule and rework it into a force for good. The cumulative result of that reworking has been the ruination of America’s once magnificent cities. St. Louis, Newark, Baltimore, New York were each once enchanting wondrous marvelous places to live. A century of Progressive control has destroyed St Louis, Newark, and Baltimore and looks like it will soon destroy even New York City.

