Connect with us

Links

Trump threatens to ‘devastate Turkey economically’ if it attacks Kurds amid US withdrawal from Syria

RT

Published

8 hours ago

on

219 Views

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Links

The Memo That Helped Kill a Half Million People in Syria

Consortium News

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 14, 2019

By

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Links

Huawei: Poland becoming a US accomplice

Global Times

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 14, 2019

By

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Links

Israel determined to take further action against Iran in Syria – Israeli PM

TASS

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 14, 2019

By

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending