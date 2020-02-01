Trump Support

I am an American Military Veteran & a very patriotic supporter of the Constitution. I along with many Americans supported “Candidate” Trump but as “President” he has lost my support. I need to remind the Duran that his “Evangelical’ supporters are only a fraction of the Christian community & an even smaller minority of the American people. Their brainwashed enslavement to Israel & the Zionist agenda is not a reflection of the supporters that voted for Trump or those of us that put him in office. His latest stunts & broken promises has actually lost his base so if he is relying on his “Evangelicals” or “Israel” to re-elect him then he is either going to lose his re-election or he will expose just how corrupt, rigged & illegitimate our elections are. Though the Duran can only discuss the symptoms & not the cause, the Banana peals on the table or fur ball on the carpet but never the Gurrilla on the couch, the Duran can not state these obvious “Facts” but “I can”. The US Government from Congress, all Agencies & now the Executive branch has been infiltrated by Dual Israeli citizens or bribed, blackmailed or compromised personnel & representatives by Israel. The American people know AIPAC & Israel owns & controls them. America is in fact under a foreign Zionist occupation. These foreign Agents are a small minority controlling the entire US Government & our foreign policy. Face it guys, if Obama ever signed the Muslim “Sharia Laws” America would have lost its mind yet Trump signed the “Noahide Laws” without even a whimper. From all of his stunts regarding Israel to his Constitutional Usurpation with his latest EO, we voted for MAGA not MIGA & starting more illegal wars of aggression to continue this PNAC crap for Israel is unacceptable. America needs a President of the United States not an Israeli prime Minister. Fool me once shame on him, fool me twice shame on me, Trump has lost my support & many others as well, especially in the Military & Patriot community.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report