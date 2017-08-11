Trump says N. Korea will “regret” actions taken against Guam or other US targets

Trump is on the rhetorical offensive against North Korea.

Donald Trump has again made a statement against North Korea during a question session with reporters. Speaking at a private golf club in the US sate of New Jersey. Addressing North Korea’s leader, Great Marshall Kim Jong-Un personally, President Trump stated

“If he (Kim Jong-Un) does anything with respect to Guam or any place else, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast”.

When asked to clarify the meaning of his earlier Tweet, Trump said the meaning was “pretty obvious”.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

He continued, saying,

I hope they (North Korea) are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean. So hopefully they will understand exactly what I said and the meaning of those words. Those words are very, very easy to understand”.

North Korea has not yet responded to Trump’s earlier Tweet as of Midnight on 12 August, Moscow time.