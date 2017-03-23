Trump names ‘great American’ killed in London terror attack

Kurt Cochran was a US citizen from Utah who was killed at the British parliament in Wednesday's terror attack

As more and more details emerge about the deadly attack at the British parliament on Wednesday, the name of another of the victims, US citizen Kurt Cochran, has been revealed.

US President Trump was quick to react on twitter, calling Cochran “a great American” and saying his prayers were with the family.

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

According to reports, Kurt Cochran was from Utah and was in London with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Cochran’s wife Melissa was seriously injured, with both a broken leg and a broken rib.

Kurt Cochran's family has set-up a GoFundMe page to help his wife who was seriously injured in the attack. #FoxNews https://t.co/pguRrr1XuL — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) March 23, 2017

Trump also said that he had called called British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences, and that the PM was “strong.”

Spoke to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May today to offer condolences on the terrorist attack in London. She is strong and doing very well. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

A British-born man apparently of Muslim background, Khalid Masood, has been named as the perpetrator and ISIS has claimed responsibility, although they presented no evidence to support they were behind Masood’s action.