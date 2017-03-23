Breaking, Latest, News

Trump names ‘great American’ killed in London terror attack

Ricky Twisdale 411
Kurt Cochran was a US citizen from Utah who was killed at the British parliament in Wednesday's terror attack

As more and more details emerge about the deadly attack at the British parliament on Wednesday, the name of another of the victims, US citizen Kurt Cochran, has been revealed.

US President Trump was quick to react on twitter, calling Cochran “a great American” and saying his prayers were with the family.

According to reports, Kurt Cochran was from Utah and was in London with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Cochran’s wife Melissa was seriously injured, with both a broken leg and a broken rib.

Trump also said that he had called called British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences, and that the PM was “strong.”

A British-born man apparently of Muslim background, Khalid Masood, has been named as the perpetrator and ISIS has claimed responsibility, although they presented no evidence to support they were behind Masood’s action.

