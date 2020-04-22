Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down and destroy all Iranian gunboats if they ‘harass our ships at sea’

President Donald Trump has apparently ordered the US Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian gunboats, should they harass American vessels at sea. His declaration comes after a confrontation in the Persian Gulf.
“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” the president tweeted on Wednesday morning.
A week earlier, the US Navy accused the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of “dangerous and provocative” actions, claiming that nearly a dozen Iranian vessels buzzed a group of American ships in the Persian Gulf. The US Fifth Fleet later published video footage of the encounter, which showed the gunboats circling a larger US ship.
Tehran brushed off the accusations, disputing the “Hollywood” scenario portrayed by the US. The Iranian government considers US naval activity in the gulf highly provocative, and condemned the patrol as “adventurism.”
But what would happen if the Iranians destroyed a US warship, say an aircraft carrier in return? I think that Trump should look elsewhere for his war to take away the gaze of Americans from the pandemic and total US failure to prepare despite knowing since early January.
No doubt the evil empire needs and will start a war, the state of the world, the oil price etc, great war- monger, nation invader US and its lap dogs love wars. If only China and Russia could ramp-up the 20 year war the US lost in Afghanistan, Supply, arm the US old pals and allies the Taliban, get Iraq to hit them non-stop.