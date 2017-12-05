BREAKING: Trump to Abbas: US ‘moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem’

The Palestinian authority has confirmed that over the course of a telephone conversation US President Trump has informed Palestinian authority President Mahmoud Abbas that the US – disregarding warnings from US allies such as Turkey – has resolved to move its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The statement from Palestinian authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah is as follow

President Mahmoud Abbas received a telephone call from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he notified the President (Abbas) of his intention to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. President Abbas warned of the dangerous consequences such a decision would have to the peace process and to the peace, security and stability of the region and of the world.

Donald Trump has signalled his intention to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem ever since he became US President. It is also a move consistent with his statements during the US Presidential election.

The transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem de facto recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing the position the US has taken since Israel gained control of the whole of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Days War.

Trump’s decision is likely to have far-reaching consequences in terms of moves towards achieving Middle East peace and for US relations with the Islamic world.

This is a developing story and we will provide more detailed coverage shortly.