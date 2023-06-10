The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau in Kiev. Leopards destroyed. Putin, more than 3 to 1. Elensky curse hits Boris again. U/1
Topic 987
Simplicius The Thinker :
Anatomy of a NATO-Planned, Trained, and Armed Disaster
As the smoke cleared the battlefield, we were left witness to a disaster of unprecedented proportions. NATO’s most advanced tanks and armor were left as smoking ruins: The most shocking development was the closeups revealed that these weren’t just any NATO tanks and IFVs, but were in fact some of the most advanced upgraded variants.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.