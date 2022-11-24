in Latest, Video

Trouble ahead for EU. Oil price caps, gas shortages, sky high LNG prices and refugees

667 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Trouble ahead for EU. Oil price caps, gas shortages, sky high LNG prices and refugees
The Duran: Episode 1441

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Ukraine War is a sales-promotion campaign for Lockheed and other U.S. ‘Defense’ Contractors