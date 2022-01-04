The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Tony Blair Knighthood of the “Most Noble Order of the Garter”
Tony Blair to have his “Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter” rescinded
Tony Blair is to be knighted with the highest possible ranking in the new year honours list, Buckingham Palace has said. Sir Tony, who held the keys to No 10 between 1997 and 2007, will be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.
‘It’s Not About Politics’: Commons Speaker Defends Tony Blair Knighthood
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/its-not-about-politics-commons-speaker-defends-tony-blair-knighthood-1091972632.html ‘It’s Not About Politics’: Commons Speaker Defends Tony Blair Knighthood ‘It’s Not About Politics’: Commons Speaker Defends Tony Blair Knighthood Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has defended the knighthood conferred upon former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair by Queen Elizabeth II.
The deeply rotten corrupt pathological Liar BS’er Gaslighter War-Criminal + MURDERER Tony Blair ORDERED The “Murder” of David Kelly.