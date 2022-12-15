This is how to BEAT Putin! They Cracked the Code! | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
A cabinet minister in the UK says that nurses should not strike because of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Um…what? Let’s see if we can follow that logic. Nurses are striking because they are underpaid and can’t make ends meet due to economic sanctions that have crushed the economy and sent the cost of living through the roof. But if they strike because of that pain, they are supporting Putin because the politician wants those nurses to show Putin that they can take it? So by striking they are helping Putin? Wow, that was a stretch.
Go Woke get broke