The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This Is Going To Backfire As Facebook changes its policy to allow praise for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, is this a further example of the double standards of censorship as well as our collective short memories? #facebook #ukraine #ru

source

I came across this video on rumble by Russell Brand. He makes a great deal of important points that are worthy discussion, especially regarding the power of the mainstream media. Many of which I agree, I am sure you will too. He certainly seems to be on the same page as many of us on various aspects. There are some bits, which I don’t think he quite gets – but nonetheless it would make a very enlightening discussion.

This is not my work, it is something that I am sharing because I believe there is a discussion to be had – and an extremely important one at that, if we are to break our media-chains of bondage.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report