in Latest, Video

The war to end all wars. AP, Egypt warned Israel. Medvedev, Kiev black market. Kirby cries. U/1

368 Views 4 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The war to end all wars. AP, Egypt warned Israel. Medvedev, Kiev black market. Kirby cries. U/1
Topic 1113

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

US weapons to Ukraine are sold out of the back door to terrorists

Putin Blames Disastrous US Diplomacy; Israel Prepares Gaza Offensive, ‘No Evidence’ Iran Involved; Big Rus Avdeyevka Breakthrough