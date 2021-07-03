The United States Started the Korean War

The history taught Americans is that North Korean forces attacked South Korea in 1950 and almost overran that new nation until the US military came to the rescue. This is true but does not explain that the United States government wanted a war. Major American industries had suffered with the loss of military business after the end of World War II, while wealthy Americans sought an excuse to expel the communists from China to recover their businesses. These groups conspired with the administration of President Harry Truman to lure North Korea to attack.
Related Tale: “American Marines Reclaimed Northern China in 1945”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDBUT8M8beg&t=0s
“The Korean War: Barbarism Unleashed”; Jeremy Kuzmarov; United States Foreign Policy; 2016; https://peacehistory-usfp.org/korean-war/
“South Korea and US Started the Korean War”; Bruce Cumings; Bleier’s Blog; November 9, 2007; https://bleiersblog.blogspot.com/2007/11/bruce-cumings-and-if-stone-south-korea.html
“Korea: A Brief History Explains Everything”: Dana Visalli; Global Research; January 23, 2019; https://www.globalresearch.ca/korea-brief-history-explains-everything/5666183
“The Hidden History of the Korean War (1950-1953)” – Book Review; Jay Hauben; Global Research; July 14, 2013; https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-hidden-history-of-the-korean-war/5342685
