The UN calls on 57 countries to take back their citizens from the camps in northeastern Syria.

Human rights experts at the UN directed their call to 57 countries to work to take back their citizens from the “Al-Hol” and “Roj” camps, which are controlled by the “SDF” in northeastern Syria, stressing that dangerous and inhumane conditions are underway.

The organization pointed out that the number of refugees in the 2 camps is 64000, and 80% of those residing there are women and children, and about half of the children are under the age of 5 years, and these are subjected to violence, exploitation and cruelty, and the conditions in which they live and how to deal with them can be described as torture, or other types of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The organization’s experts confirmed that a number of the camps’ residents died due to the harsh conditions in which they were living, noting that 12 Syrians and Iraqis died in the 2 camps between the 1st and the 16th of last month.

In a previous report, the UN had warned of the poor conditions that a large number of children in the “Al-Hol” camp suffer in in the countryside of Al-Hasakah, as a result of the harsh living conditions and neglect in service and health, in addition to the prevailing security conditions that the SDF fails to control.

On the other hand, Syria has shown several times its willingness to cooperate with various countries in the process of removing its children from the camps and returning them to their countries, but most of those countries didn’t respond to it, as apart from Russia and Kazakhstan, no other country has taken action to secure its citizens.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report