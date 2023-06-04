The true history of the Ukraine conflict and American Evil Empire.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

THE HISTORY OF THE CIA: The Real Cold War and the Creation of CIA [pt. 4]

11:45

“Another ideology that was Rising across the world was nationalism. Contrary to popular depictions of the Cold War not all third world revolutionary leaders were marxists in the early Cold War. Actually quite the opposite, in these states, these National states were prominent throughout the Cold War embracing a third way outside of the Communist Capitalist paradigm that was laid out by the superpowers. These states decided to work both sides and try to create their own destiny. In the 1960s countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, India and the Democratic Republic of the Congo would form the non-aligned movement, an anti-colonial movement of states that worked to maintain autonomy and remain neutral in the growing Cold War. This however was still untenable to the CIA and their elite benefactors as nationalists believed equally in the dreaded land reform that we mentioned earlier.”

That land reform he mentions is the same as nationalization of resources or not allowing privatization of national resources like not allowing privatization of Gazprom or other Russian state assets profiting from Russian natural resources.

Now let’s take Max Blumenthal’s A brief history of the new US cold war with Russia (and Putin)

4:02

“…Putin. What he proceeds to do is start throwing the oligarchs in prison, the oligarchs who wouldn’t pay into Russia’s economy from Yukos Oil and so on and this sent shockwaves through the National Security State in the US and through the Foreign Policy establishment in Washington. You know Putin was no socialist, he was basically re-centering the economy around a kind of state capitalist model.”

Putin was not socialist but he was nationalist and just like youtube Eyes Wide Open said “This however was still untenable to the CIA and their elite benefactors as nationalists believed equally in the dreaded Land Reform”. So that’s why Putin became an enemy of the West because he was nationalist who didn’t want to allow the privatization of the national resources of Russia and wanted profits from natural resources of Russia to serve the Russian people. That’s why I am saying this war is not about freeing Russian people or saving Ukraine but it’s goal is to let BP and Shell takeover Gazprom and other state companies and therefore profit from Russian natural resources.

Now Russia’s so called failed attack at the beginning of the conflict didn’t have as a goal the conquest of the Ukraine. Its goal was to frighten Ukraine into peace talks and it worked. Ukraine and Russia had peace talks in Turkey which would succeed if they would not be stopped by the West. Russia had 3 objectives:

First legalization of the Russian language and stopping the oppression of Russian language and culture in Ukraine. Second, a multilateral economic deal, Russia didn’t want Ukraine to enter the EU and Schengen with a one-sided economic deal. They didn’t mind Ukraine making an economic deal with the EU but only if at the same time this deal would be Multilateral. Meaning Russian exports and imports would be treated the same way as EU exports and imports. Ukraine was a very important economic partner for Russia so if Ukraine wanted free flow of goods from the EU it demanded the same free flow of goods from Russia.

Ukraine v Russia | History & Causes – Prof Cohen

17:11

“We would offer them these wonderful partnerships that would bring them into Europe as part of the European Free Market, pre-visa travel etc… Clearly it was meant to be eventually a road to NATO membership. The Russians did not object to that, they just objected to the trade terms because they said: we are Ukraine’s largest trading partner and vice versa, it’s an enormous trading relationship built over centuries. If you are going to let Europe’s goods flow through Ukraine without customs into our markets our producers are going to be destroyed. This has to be negotiated and the European Union which absolutely refused to negotiate for two years with Russia on this. So Putin then said: okay let’s make this a tripartite arrangement, let’s do a trade partnership between Russia, Ukraine (Kiev) and the European Union and he was told to take a walk.”

3 Third, demilitarization. Crimea was military needed as many analysts said because of the military base in Sevastopol which is the only Russian military sea base/port in Black Sea, that was the reason why it took Crimea. Regarding the rest of Ukraine he didn’t want any territory, what he wanted was demilitarization. Meaning he wanted assurance from Ukraine that it will not have an army and any military bases, what he was afraid was NATO military bases on Russia-Ukraine border which would put NATO military bases/forces around 250 Kilometers from Moscow capital of Russia, which for him could not be allowed for security reasons.

Such a neutral position in Ukraine would be best for them since they could benefit from trade with both sides meaning Russia and EU. Often neutral states are in the best position since they can benefit from both sides and that would be the best solution for Ukraine people.

Now regarding Putin’s annexation of parts of the Ukraine. He didn’t want to annex any part of it, maybe beside Crimea whose annexation was needed to secure the Sevastopol base. There was no talk or mention of annexation of any other part of Ukraine by Russia or Putin until the destruction of Nord Stream. Just after Nord Stream was destroyed Putin announced a quick unprepared announcement about annexation of four Ukrainian regions. First of all Nord Stream was very important for Russia’s economic plans and economic position. Nord Stream 1 was partially paid by Russia and partially by EU states, meanwhile Nord Stream 2 was fully paid by Russia. Its destruction was a huge hit to Russia’s economic plans and economic position. That hit on economic plans and economic positions granted in Putin’s eyes annexation of part of Ukraine; those 4 regions are seen as payback for the hit Russia took from the destruction of both Nord Streams. He didn’t want to or planned annexation of those four regions but he was pushed into it by the West destroying Nord Stream. So all horrible things that are happening in Ukraine are the WEST FAULT!!!

I also wrote before in my posts that the US would not start this conflict if they will not win no matter the result of the conflict, meaning even if Ukraine will lose they still need to gain something. That thing is destroying economic ties between Russia and Germany.



Aaron Maté on Twitter: “Ignoring German polls and risk of escalation, US has convinced Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is a victory for what Stratfor founder George Friedman described in 2015 as the US “primordial interest”: severing “the relationship between Germany and Russia.” pic.twitter.com/VaSyRnylOX / Twitter” Ignoring German polls and risk of escalation, US has convinced Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is a victory for what Stratfor founder George Friedman described in 2015 as the US “primordial interest”: severing “the relationship between Germany and Russia.” pic.twitter.com/VaSyRnylOX

It’s just simply a continuation of Condoleezza Rice and Bush foreign policy and the old scare of the US which George Friedman speaks about.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report