in Links, Latest

The state of the election and why Trump wins in an unbelievable landslide

50 Views

Visit Direct Link

The Marxist takeover has been checkmated at every move. This election is ours.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

COVID Psychological Stress Being Applied to Break Resistance to Vaccine

Fauci: “I Have To Disagree” With Trump On COVID “Rounding The Corner”