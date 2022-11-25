The Sordid History of the CIA

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The CIA is a huge organization mostly filled with good people who consolidate information from other American intelligence agencies, foreign intelligence agencies, and corporate intelligence agencies. Some CIA officers work with murderous dictators and criminal organizations involved in the drug trade, arms dealing, and government contract fraud. There are great YouTube videos that provide insight into covert CIA operations. This is far too much material to condense into a short video. Here is a quick review of great YouTube videos about the CIA with a link to them below.

“Covert Action Magazine”; note they have a video section too; https://covertactionmagazine.com/

Interview with former CIA Latin America Chief Duane Clarridge ; John Pilger; 2015; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ER77v…

“Yamashita’s Gold and the CIA”; Tales; 2022; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umJHv…

“The CIA Armed Libyan Terrorists”; Tales; 2021; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHBH2…

“The Incident at Benghazi”; Tales; 2021; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc4wr…

“The Empire Enters the Cocaine Trade”; Tales; 2021; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMmeI…

“Confessions of an Economic Hit Man”; John Perkins interview; 2013; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWuAc…

“The Murderous History and Deceitful Function of the CIA”; Glenn Greenwald; 2020; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhkxQ…

“The CIA as Organized Crime”; Interview with Doug Valentine; Regis Tremblay; 2020; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cP15E…

“The Experiences of a CIA Case Officer”; Philip Agee interview; 1995; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Va7M…

“Frank Terpil – Confessions of a Dangerous Man”; David Fanning; PBS Boston; 1982; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm3cb…

“Contragate”; Rev. Bill Davis interview; 1990; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4j9k…

“On Company Business”; 1980; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2unN…

Alternative Views; A collection of videos about the CIA; https://www.youtube.com/user/Alternat…

“We don’t need the CIA”; Chris Hedges interview with former CIA officer John Kiriakou; August 2022; Not mentioned because this appeared after this video was finished. Provides an overview of the current CIA; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhyQR…

