in Links, Latest

The Political Management of the Coronavirus Crisis | Rahim Taghizadegan

1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

We may currently be facing the biggest economic crisis of all time, because it is a multifaceted crisis: first, there is the pandemic with its disastrous direct consequences for tourism, the service sector, and trade. Secondly, there is an oil price shock with a geopolitical background.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
BobValdez Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

Shouldn’t the title read: The Political Mis-management of the Coronavirus Crisis?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
March 31, 2020

Shaun Attwood Interviews Fantasist Wilfred Wong (Part 1)

Chinese researchers isolated deadly bat coronaviruses near Wuhan animal market