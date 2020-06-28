The New White House and more …

It is sad to see such a powerful state that held so much promise decline. To list the things that prevent America from being Great Again may require a page larger than the Declaration of Independence.

Pompeo told me that the world is never tired of our bullying, killing and racketeering and that the military-industrial-intelligence complex are actually heroes. Whether they choose me or Biden is not important. Yikes!

The boys discussing erectile disfunction and how it relates to US politics and support for good friends. ‘The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win you’re still a rat.’ Tomlin

Legacy news media consumption and grievence stydies education is about as healthy for your brain as eating a cigarette sandwich is for you body. ‘No legacy is so rich as honesty.’ Shakespeare. “Tonto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

John Hagan

