in Latest, Video

The new wave of COVID-19

70 Views

China reports possible new wave of Covid-19 cases

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Why U.S. Must Be Prosecuted for Its War Crimes Against Iraq

COVID-19 may be laying grounds for second American Civil War [Video]