The new nazi Germany

Eric Zuesse

At this time when Israeli soldiers and U.S. weapons and military intelligence are totally exterminating or else ultimately driving out (into the desert to starve to death) the Gazans from Gaza, Germany, which had organized during WW II the extermination campaign against Jews in not only Germany but many other Christian-majority European nations during WW II (not in any Muslim-majority country), is now aiming to lead Europe into a WW III in order to conquer both Russia and China and take over the world in the name of ‘Europe’ (rather than “Germany”) and of ‘democracy’ (since it can no longer do it in the name of ‘Germany’ and of its ‘Reich’ as it tried to do in WW II).

On December 16th, Germany’s Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, made the announcement. Reuters headlined “Europe must rearm as new threats loom, German minister says”, and reported:

Europe must race to ensure it can better defend itself as new military threats could emerge by the end of the decade even as the focus of security ally the United States shifts towards the Indo-Pacfic, Germany’s defense minister said.

Russia was hiking its weapons production considerably to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, while also threatening the Baltic states, Georgia and Moldova, Boris Pistorius was quoted as saying in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

Meanwhile the United States will likely reduce its military engagement in Europe as it turns more towards the Indo-Pacfic.

“We Europeans must engage more to ensure security on our own continent,” said Pistorius, noting however it would take time for the region to increase its own weapons production.

“We have about 5-8 years to catch up, in terms of armed forces, industry and society,” he said.

Europe is clear it may also need to compensate for U.S. aid for Ukraine if Washington fails to agree new funding, he added. …

“We need to figure out how best to set ourselves up on the eastern flank on the basis of NATO defense plans,” he said. …

“The alternative would be to not have any more contacts with these countries and to simply hand them over to the Russians and Chinese, and that would be a lot [m]ore dangerous.“

In accord with Hitler’s famous “Big Lie” technique of deceiving the masses as any dictatorship needs to do, Germany’s proposed resumption of WW II by means of its now coming to allegedly lead Europe to the restoration of America’s Cold War against communism but this time instead against two nations (Russia and China) that both are independent and consequently more democratic than any nation in the U.S. empire can even possibly be — including Germany itself — starts from false assumptions. In the case of Russia, this false assumption is that the war in Ukraine started on 24 February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, not on 20 February 2014 when the U.S. regime’s coup grabbed Ukraine on Russia’s doorstep and culminated successfully when the U.S.-selected new and extremely anti-Russian leader of the new U.S. colony adjoining Russia, replaced Ukraine’s generals with ones committed to exterminating, terrorizing and driving out of Ukraine into Russia, the residents in Ukraine’s predominantly Russian-speaking far east and south, so that a new ‘democratic’ Ukrainian electorate (without so many of those voters that were favorable towards Russia) would elect pro-American anti-Russian leaders of this newly acquired American colony, so that America then would become enabled to post a nuclear missile on Russia’s nearest foreign border to The Kremlin, in Ukraine, just 317 miles or 5 minutes of missile-flying-time away from blitz-nuking and thus beheading Russia’s central command and thus immediately (so the U.S. regime hopes) winning, by this blitz attack, WW III, and so conquering Russia.

This would be Germany’s Fourth Reich, risen from the ashes of Hitler’s Third. This German-led ‘Europe’ would no longer be relying upon the unreliable leadership of the U.S. regime, which has 231 military bases in Germany and has been operating the largest empire in world history and has, ever since 25 July 1945, been aiming to take over the entire world as Hitler had been intending to do with his Third Reich. Instead, Germany would be leading the effort, yet again — in the fantasy of today’s German leaders (especially Pistorius, Habeck, Baerbock, and Scholz; but Pistorius is the first of them to say that ‘Europe’ will lead it if the U.S. won’t).

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

