The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

A conference was held in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, with the main topic being the role of NATO in modern politics, the threat of a nuclear World War III and the military conflict in Ukraine.

The event was attended by journalists, academics, politicians and public figures from the Netherlands. In particular, retired military investigator Rich Koutems, journalist, philosopher, critic Ab Gitelink, political science professor Kees van der Peijl, chairwoman of the social and political platform “Solidarity” Petra Ottenhoff, head of the Institute for Democratic Trends Rotterdam Nata Hezzen took an active part in the event.

The speakers of the conference stated that the current policy of the European Union, and the Netherlands in particular, is leading to a nuclear war that threatens the whole continent. The participants of the event emphasised that people strive for peace and creation, while the EU and NATO leadership are militantly inclined.

A separate topic of the discussion was the falsification of the results of the investigation of the “Boeing” MH-17 crash, the presentation of the errors of the investigation and the court held in the jurisdiction of The Hague.

At the end of the event, the participants called for an immediate halt to the bloodshed in Ukraine and for the parties to the conflict to meet at the negotiating table. Moreover, they called for the necessary guarantees for Russia’s security.

In addition, the participants promised to continue the joint struggle for peace and to organise mass pickets against the war in the “Dutch triangle”: Amsterdam-Hague-Rotterdam.

YouTube

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report