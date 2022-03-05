The Myth of Appeasement

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain signed the Munich Pact, handing portions of Czechoslovakia to Adolf Hitler’s Germany. Chamberlain returned to Britain to popular acclaim, declaring that he had secured “peace for our time.” Today he is portrayed as a foolish man who was wrong to “appease” Hitler — a cautionary tale for any leader foolish enough to prefer negotiation to confrontation.

Americans are taught that the 1938 Munich peace accords failed because evil Nazis violated the agreement when they invaded Czechoslovakia six months later. In fact, it was a successful peace conference that prevented war and the Germans were invited into Czechoslovakia to deter a Hungarian invasion. This 1938 event is a favorite talking point for American warmongers who state appeasement caused World War II. As a result, peace negotiations are dangerous and anyone who suggests compromise is a weak appeaser. Even allies must obey American dictates lest they become enemies. This has made the United States a danger to world peace as it continues its quest to conquer the world.

