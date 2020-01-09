in Links, Latest

The more we find out about Tehran plane crash, the more questions we have. Here are the main ones

The crash of the Ukrainian plane in Iran so soon after the country launched a missile strike would have been a geopolitical event no matter what. Then came the strangely certain statements, and the retractions.

Iran blames technical issues, Ukraine not so sure

Iranian authorities were quick to blame a technical fault for the fatal crash of the Ukrainian airliner which took off from Tehran bound for Kiev Wednesday morning, with all 176 onboard losing their lives.

Ali Abedzedah, head of Iran’s civil aviation authority, attributed the cause of the crash to engine failure, and said there was no involvement of terrorism.

While Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned against “speculation and unchecked theories”, his prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk told a press conference that he was not ruling out the possibility that a missile could have brought down the plane.

If it’s a coincidence, it’s a rare one

The timing of the incident certainly raises suspicions about what exactly happened.

Earlier that morning, at around 2am local time, Iran had carried out a barrage of surface-to-surface airstrikes on two US military bases in Iraq. It was reported that 22 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran and all hit their targets, but with no American casualties. The missile attack was the anticipated retaliation by Iran for the US drone assassination of its top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani on January 3. The kill order was given by president Trump

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/477756-ukrainian-plane-crash-questions-iran/

This isn’t even a news article, it gives no information not even what questions aren’t being answered. What is the point of this article except to paint Iran in a bad light, as if they aren’t being truthful, yet is totally evidence free. Poor job.

