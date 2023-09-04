The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The momentum of multipolarity: the results of the BRICS summit in South Africa
By Viktoria Panova On August 24, 2023, the BRICS summit in Johannesburg ended, its overall significance will be realized later – currently there are too…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.