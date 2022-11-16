The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The last days of the G20
The only thing the americans are interested in is free lunches everywhere. The chinese are interested in doing business.