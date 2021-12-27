in Latest, Video

THE INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Intra-Body Nano-Network

http://thecrowhouse.com BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2 3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10 Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com…

source

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
December 29, 2021
DOC DROID: Well, the scientist’s pseudonym is Mik Andersen. We’re going to see a brief overview of what intra-body networks are. Now we’re going to talk about nanotechnology. Specifically, about what the elite is trying to do. It’s the future or the purpose of this operation, where Elon Musk is an important piece. Has anyone ever wondered who has given Elon Musk permission so that he could launch thousands of satellites into space? He has a free hand. That’s part of the objective. And also, part of the elite’s plan. Let’s get started. Diagram of the intra-corporal network. Let’s look at… Read more »

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
December 29, 2021

Thanks, Dadu!

Unfortunately I could not access your link to bitchute but I found another text that explains what this “Intra-Body Nano-Network” is. It has to do with the worldwide forced inoculation of dangerous substances. I have posted it here.

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
December 29, 2021
Rumble – COVID Vaccines: Why They Cannot Work – Compelling Evidence of their role in post-vaccination deaths Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi and Prof. Arne Burkhardt present scientific evidence calling for an immediate stop to the use of COVID-19 gene-based vaccines.  They explain why these vaccines cannot protect against viral infection. No positive effect can be expected. The professors show that the vaccines can trigger self-destructive processes that lead to serious illness and even death. Prof. Burkhardt provides a summary of his latest histopathological findings after examining 15 patients who died within a few days to months after vaccination.  It describes a… Read more »

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
December 29, 2021
#SuddenDeathSyndrome on Twitter: 385 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 225 Dead, After COVID Shot – It is definitely not normal for so many mainly young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening.  Many of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause. The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that… Read more »

