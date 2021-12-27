The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Intra-Body Nano-Network
DOC DROID: Well, the scientist’s pseudonym is Mik Andersen. We’re going to see a brief overview of what intra-body networks are. Now we’re going to talk about nanotechnology. Specifically, about what the elite is trying to do. It’s the future or the purpose of this operation, where Elon Musk is an important piece. Has anyone ever wondered who has given Elon Musk permission so that he could launch thousands of satellites into space? He has a free hand. That’s part of the objective. And also, part of the elite’s plan. Let’s get started. Diagram of the intra-corporal network. Let’s look at… Read more »
Thanks, Dadu!
Unfortunately I could not access your link to bitchute but I found another text that explains what this “Intra-Body Nano-Network” is. It has to do with the worldwide forced inoculation of dangerous substances. I have posted it here.
