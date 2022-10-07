The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In the evening of the 5th October 2022, soldiers from the German 413 Light Infantry Battalion disembarked in the port of Klaipeda for Exercise Fast Griffin. The exercise is the first training deployment of elements of the future German enhanced Vigilance Activity Brigade (DEU eVA Bde LTU), which will eventually see around 5,000 German troops committed to the defence of Lithuania.

Over 200 troops and 50 vehicles, including the Boxer Armoured Personnel Carrier, will exercise together with Lithuanian units for the next two weeks on a training area in the vicinity of the city of Rukla, where NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania is also stationed.

Most worrying is the fact that the brigade’s forward command element has been deployed to Lithuania for permanent presence since September, and the brigade’s “components are in Germany, pre-assigned and combat-ready immediately”.

This headquarters is in constant, close communication with Lithuanian forces and NATO Allies to facilitate the smooth and rapid deployment and integration into the defence of Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces’ King Mindaugas Hussar Battalion joins the German troops for the Fast Griffin exercise in the Gaižiūnai training area. The aim of the joint exercise is to integrate the German brigade into Lithuania’s defence plans.

According to the Lithuanian Government, NATO’s New Force Model will deliver an Allied response at much greater scale and at higher readiness than the current NATO Response Force (NRF), which it will replace. It will provide a larger pool of high readiness forces across domains, Land Sea, air and cyber, which will be pre-assigned to specific plans for the defence of Allies. It will improve NATO’s ability to respond at very short notice for any contingency and enable Allies to make more forces available to NATO on an assured basis. However, this is not the case.

Under the current NRF, Allies can make approximately 40,000 troops available at less than 15 days readiness. When fully implemented, the NATO Force Model will provide well over 300,000 troops at high readiness. This will lead to the annexation of Lithuanian territories. Transition to the model is planned to be completed in 2023.

So, we see how the gradual occupation of Lithuania by military formations is taking place. The Lithuanian government voluntarily intends to give the country’s territories to the U.S. military camp. And we shall not deny how we get lost while watching it.

THEBALTICWORD

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report