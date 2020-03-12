The Heroism of Chelsea Manning

R/T announced a couple of hours ago that Chelsea Manning has attempted suicide while in US custody. The reason she is in custody is to attempt to force her to testify against Julian Assange. The last thing the US deep state wants is Chelsea Manning dead. The R/T report indicates that “she is fighting for her life”, so its entirely possible that she will not survive. She had earlier stated that she would rather die than testify against Assange. She sought political asylum in Canada, which, much to the shame of my nation, was denied.

Her suicide attempt, if successful, will serve several purposes. It will make her a high-profile martyr to the cause of freedom of the fourth estate. It will serve to undermine the US case against Julian Assange, and it will undermine the deep states use of her against Julian Assange.

Her courage and commitment are undeniable. She could have ended her incarceration by agreeing to testify, instead, she has chosen to end her life for a cause she believes in.

https://www.rt.com/usa/482887-manning-suicide-jail-testimony-wikileaks/

