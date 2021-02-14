The Great Reset: The Private Central Banks Scam

The Rothschild Empire – The True Leaders of The Planet Earth An increasingly number of people are waking up to the fact that 99% of the Earth’s population is controlled by an elite 1% – but did you know that one family, the Rothschilds, rule everything, even that elite 1%. https://uncensored.co.nz/2019/01/11…

A private banking system, the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve are privately owned banks with no reserves. The name is chosen to deceive, to make you think they are government owned and hold reserves.

These evil people create wars to lend money to make governments dependent, they create recessions to ensure governments are beholden, they use fractional reserve lending creating money from nothing. A dollar or a pound is simply an I OWE YOU. These private banks print IOU notes to lend to the government and charges governments interest for the privilege. Remember all government loans are loans owed by the people including the interest that has to be paid back through taxes by the people. These private central banks print money out of thin air so watering down the value of your money and making you pay back something they never had in the first place with interest on top.

Hmmm, that is a scam! The scam needs to stop by nationalizing the central banks. Don’t believe the propaganda that the banks should be independent from government. This is propaganda to keep them private. to keep filling the pockets of the Lords that own them. The “great reset” is coming as they collapse the current system and turn you back into serfs by taking all your real assets and making your money worthless. The “great reset” is GREAT for them not YOU!

