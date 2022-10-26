The Fraudulent ‘political dissident’ Noam Chomsky

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

At 22:04 in a 10 October 2022 “Democracy Now!” fake-‘alternative news’ TV show, Noam Chomsky used the phrase “Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine” as-if America’s NATO had not forced Putin to do this in order to prevent America’s nuclear missiles from being posted in a NATO Ukraine on Russia’s border around 300 miles (five minutes of missile-flying time) away from Russia’s central command in Moscow. Putin would have been a traitor to Russia if he had NOT done this, because allowing America to post its missiles so close to Russia’s brain-center as to allow Russia only five minutes to respond to America’s launching of a blitz nuclear attack to eliminate Russia’s ability to respond and launch its own retaliatory weapons would be allowing itself to be checkmated by the U.S., and give Russia no other option than to become yet another ‘U.S. ally’ — U.S. vassal-nation (which Russia refuses to do). On 17 December 2021, Russia had therefore demanded that America and its NATO provide Russia in writing a promise NEVER to admit Ukraine — which is only about 300 miles from Moscow — into NATO, but on 7 January 2022, America’s NATO said no: said that this was none of Russia’s business. Back in the Cuban Missile Crisis of October of 1962, JFK had told Khrushchev that if the Soviets were to set up a missile-site in Cuba, 1,131 miles from Washington DC, then the U.S. would blitz nuclear-invade the U.S.S.R. — it was the American President’s patriotic obligation to prevent that from happening. Nobody doubted that this was VERY MUCH “America’s business” then, and JFK’s obligation to prevent; and only fools would believe NATO’s now saying that the admission of Ukraine into NATO isn’t very much Russia’s business to prevent today. The hypocrisy and lying of NATO are awesome. And, so, after 7 January 2022, it was the Russian President’s patriotic obligation to take over Ukraine, or at least enough of it so as to prevent any U.S. missile from being posted within 1,131 miles of Moscow — and this would mean taking over a lot of Ukraine, which Russia now must do (even of some parts of Ukraine that would be very much opposed to becoming Russian territory).

Chomsky is pumped by the U.S. Establishment because he pretends to be a progressive while saying and doing nothing that actually gets in the way of the U.S. Deep State’s basic neoliberal-neoconservative agenda — nothing such as to say that Putin was obligated, by decades of American aggression, including America’s February 2014 coup in Ukraine, to invade Ukraine in order to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

For example: Chomsky COULD have said there that the U.S. regime had seized Ukraine in a bloody coup in February 2014 and turned it from its former neutrality into a nazi-led racist-fascist anti-Russian regime. Instead, he hid that from his audience.

Furthermore, regarding “Democracy Now!” itself: On 8 February 2018, the great independent investigative journalist about ‘alternative media’ Bob Feldman headlined “In The Pay of Foundations: How U.S. power elite foundations fund a `parallel left’ media network — Part 1”, which reported that:

By 1995, billionaire speculator George Soros’ Open Society Institute foundation had given the Pacifica Foundation’s KPFA radio station in Berkeley, California a $40,000 [equivalent to over $64,000 in 2018] grant. And in 1996, the Carnegie Corporation of New York foundation gave Pacifica a $25,000 [equivalent to over $40,000 in 2018] grant to launch a daily radio news show, Democracy Now!, hosted and produced by long-time WBAI Evening News producer Amy Goodman, that was initially broadcast from Pacifica’s New York City area WBAI radio station in Manhattan on February 19, 1996.

Sitting on the board of trustees of the Carnegie Corporation of New York (whose assets had increased to $3.3 billion by 2017) in 1996, when it provided Democracy Now! with its initial foundation funding, were U.S. power elite-connected Establishment folks like then-Chevron board member and future Bush II administration National Security Advisor and U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, the managing editor of the Time Warner mainstream media conglomerate’s Time magazine, Henry Muller, and the multi-millionaire wife of then-U.S. Senator and future 2004 Democratic presidential candidate and Obama administration Secretary of State John Kerry, Teresa Heinz.

And in 2017, the Carnegie Corporation of New York board of trustees included former New Jersey Governor and 9/11 Commission Report Chair Thomas Kean, former New York Times Company CEO and president Janet Robinson, PBS NewsHour Co-Anchor/Managing Editor and Duke Endowment Chairperson Judy Woodruff and the former Commander of U.S. Central Command [CENTCOM) from 2013 to 2016, (Ret.) General Lloyd Austin III, who “was responsible for military strategy and joint operations throughout the Middle East and Central and South Asia” during the Obama administration, according to the Carnegie Corporation website. The same website also noted that Carnegie Corporation of New York trustee Austin helped “to spearhead the 2003 invasion of Iraq as the assistant division commander for the 3rd Infantry Division” and in 2008 “returned to Iraq as the commanding general of the Multi-National Corps-Iraq during the period when the surge forces were drawing down under Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

But the Democracy Now! Productions show, not surprisingly, has apparently never been very eager to provide its viewers, listeners or website readers with much news reporting that examines how the Carnegie Corporation of New York which initially funded it has, historically and currently, been controlled by members of the U.S. power elite, undemocratically concentrates institutional economic power and accumulates wealth from an economic system that exploits workers and middle-class consumers, and works to perpetuate a militaristic, plutocratic, politically undemocratic society in the United States. (end of part 1)

