The Fraudulence of Both Sides of the Global Warming Debate

Eric Zuesse

Neither the conservatives nor the liberals, neither the Republicans nor the Democrats, are honest about global warming, and the reason for this is that both sides are funded by billionaires, and neither Republican billionaires nor Democratic billionaires want the public to know that the only realistically possible governmental action that could possibly solve the problem — and it very definitely IS a problem, though Republicans have been denying that for decades now — they don’t want the public to know what a scientific solution to this problem would be, because making that information public would cost billionaires dearly.

That solution would also be costly for every current investor in fossil fuels, but only a tiny percentage of the net worths of non-billionaires consists of investments in fossil-fuels corporations, whose stock-values in those companies would almost immediately go to near zero if this governmental action (which could quickly solve the global-warming problem) is done by the nation’s government. So, there is a stark difference between the financial interests of billionaires on this, versus the interests of non-billionaires regarding it.

On May 5th, the financial-news site Zero Hedge headlined “$50 Trillion For What? Kennedy Dumbfounds Biden Climate Peddler In Fiery Exchange Over ‘Carbon Neutrality’”, and reported on one of the clear signs which display the fraudulence of the liberal, or Democratic Party, position on global warming:

Biden Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk highlighted the absurdity of the climate grift this week during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, when Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) couldn’t get a straight answer out of him over the cost of going ‘carbon neutral.’

In a tense exchange, Kennedy repeatedly attempted to get Turk to give a straightforward answer to just how much American taxpayers will have to pay to achieve the Biden administration’s goal of reaching US carbon neutrality by 2050.

When Kennedy asked whether some of the “experts” Turk referred to earlier were correct in a $50 trillion estimate, Turk nodded his head, and said “It’s gonna cost trillions of dollars, there’s no doubt about it.”

“If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050 in the United States of America, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?” Kennedy replied. The conversation continued (transcription via the Daily Caller)

Turk: “So, every country around the world needs to get its act together. Our emissions are about 13% of global emissions right now…”

Kennedy: “Yeah, but if you could answer my question. If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral in the U.S. by 2050, you’re the Deputy Secretary of Energy, give me your estimate of how much that is going to reduce world temperatures.”

Turk: “So, first of all, it’s a net cost. It’s what, um, benefits we’re having from getting our act together and reducing all of those costs and climate benefits…”

Kennedy: “Let me ask you. Maybe I’m not being clear. If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050 in the United States of America, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?”

Turk: “This is a global problem, so we need to reduce our emissions and we need to do everything to, uh…”

Kennedy: “How much of we do our part is it going to reduce global temperatures?”

Turk: “So, we’re 13% of global emissions…”

Kennedy: “You don’t know, do you? You don’t know, do you?”

A fully flabbergasted Turk then says “In my heart of hearts, there is no way the world gets its act together on climate change unless the U.S. leads.”

Watch (with full exchange here). [You can also see the complete verbal exchange, at the Senate’s video of it, in the five minute-long segment of it, extending from 41:00 to 45:50 in the Senate’s video — and that also includes there my complete transcription of this incredibly skillful cross-examination of Mr. Turk, and of the U.S. Democratic Party, and of the EU, all of them being exposed there as being frauds.]

That exposes the fraud on the liberal, or the Democratic Party (and the EU and other U.S.-allied), side of this global issue.

Mr. Turk represents, in America’s pay-to-play or “corrupt” Government, the billionaires who funded Joe Biden into the White House and Democratic members of Congress. Their ‘plan’ is his plan. And it is designed to fail.

Republicans don’t even acknowledge that the problem exists.

