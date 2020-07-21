The Fight For Open System Economics

This week, I had the pleasure of talking to Rogue News on the topic of the multi-polar alliance, financial meltdown, covid fraud, historic roots of the deep state and the clash between open vs closed systems of economics.
If you are not yet aware that the systemic meltdown was planned long ago for the explicit purpose of eliminating sovereign nations states (and billions of lives) or if you are not aware that Xi Jinping and Putin have supplied the world with one last great chance to avoid a global dark age, then take the time to watch the following interview.
Supplementary reading/watching material dealing with topics raised in the Rogue News interview:
A Canada Day Surprise: How a ‘Synthetic Nationalism’ Was Created to Break the US-Russia Alliance
The International Dimensions of 1776 and How an Age of Reason Was Subverted
Kissinger’s Adoration of the 1815 Congress of Vienna: A Master Key into Universal History: The Roots of Color Revolutions
The new lecture cycle (Inquiries into the True Nature of the American System)
The previous lecture cycle (on the Renaissance Principle Across the Ages)
Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe: https://archive.org/details/robinsoncrusoe00defo2
Henry C. Carey’s Unity of Law (1871)
