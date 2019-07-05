The False Anti-Militarist Propaganda

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

The liberal media has bashed Trump’s desire to have tanks and airplanes show up on the 4th of July to celebrate Independence Day. They labeled it as an example of “militarism,” a way of “politicizing” the event, and compared his desire to that of a dictator. Unsurprisingly, liberal Americans seem to live in a bubble. A great many countries on the globe, be they democratic, less democratic, or totalitarian, show off some of their military units during their respective national day celebrations – this includes armed soldiers, cavalry, tanks, artillery, rocket launchers, ballistic missiles, airplanes, and the like.

Before linking videos in support of this fact, we must stress the staunch hypocrisy of the liberal media and of the Democratic Party. One of the most progressive presidents in terms of economic policy, Harry Truman [a democrat], levied permanent conscription. After WW2, the US took over from where the British Empire left off. The US operates almost 800 military bases in 70 countries around the world. It provides military assistance to most of the world’s dictatorships. During the election campaign, before Trump got into office, the mainstream [liberal] media was deploring Trump’s isolationism [America First policy], fearing Trump would close down military bases and get US soldiers out of foreign conflicts and territories. The liberal media, who is de facto advocating for unlimited immigration and no borders, during Obama’s two terms was praising the President for his administration’s record number of deportations [of illegals]. The same liberal media which produces crocodile tears for the fate of refugees and economic migrants quickly dries up those tears when it comes to foreign policy – when it comes to countries who won’t dance to Washington’s tune. To hell with them. Bomb them. Levy sanctions. Starve them out. They’re no different to their neoconservative counter-parts in the establishment. Under Obama’s presidency, the number of drone strikes increased eightfold compared to the Bush Jr epoch. Seven countries were bombed by the US under Obama’s watch, some of them were dismembered and condemned to ruin and chaos: Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, Libya, and Syria. We factor in economic warfare [trade sanctions], the giving of intelligence, funds, and arms – either directly or via proxy to terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda, Al Nusra, and Daesh. And since people are unhappy with the health situation under Trump, let’s not forget that health care premiums under Obama’s turn also rose.

And if we contrast all the war crimes, all the corruption, all the theft, all the injustice perpetrated by US administrations since WW2 up to the present, including Donald Trump’s administration – we see a clear pattern of militarism, hypocrisy, consistent war profiteering, violence, and death. “Fascism” didn’t start with Trump or the GOP. It didn’t stop with Obama or the Democrats. US financial and military hegemony is BIPARTISAN. It always was. Always will be. Liberals, kindly spare us of your hypocrisy, of your false humanitarianism. The World doesn’t believe it.

Now, then, let’s see some of the other countries who display military units during their national day celebrations: Mexico, South Africa, Romania, China, Iran, France, Russia, South Korea, Japan, North Korea, Italy, Brazil, Venezuela, Spain, Austria, Vietnam, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland, Greece, and many, many other countries.