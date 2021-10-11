The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Fall of Kurz. EU strikes down Austria
The Duran: Episode 1109
Austria’s Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition
VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) – Austria’s conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption.
Austria’s Sebastian Kurz steps down as chancellor amid new corruption scandal
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday said he’s resigning amid a corruption probe that threatened to unravel his ruling coalition. Kurz, who’s replaced by his FM, denies the allegations, vowing to fight to clear his name.
