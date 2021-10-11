in Latest, Video

The Fall of Kurz. EU strikes down Austria

The Duran: Episode 1109

Austria’s Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) – Austria’s conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption.

Austria’s Sebastian Kurz steps down as chancellor amid new corruption scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday said he’s resigning amid a corruption probe that threatened to unravel his ruling coalition. Kurz, who’s replaced by his FM, denies the allegations, vowing to fight to clear his name.

The Duran

Linda
Linda
October 11, 2021

