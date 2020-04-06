The Enemy Within

Globalist infiltration of the United Kingdom administration has been intense & continuous during our time in the EU.

While it is well known that; divisions, power & control has allowed Central Government to be corrupted to the point of irrelevance, people have not always been aware of the covert takeover of our Local Government Civil Servants.

While eyes & media diversions are concentrated on Tory/Labour battles, the Central Civil Service has been in continuous power for centuries. While the Civil Service is often alluded to as a bumbling inefficient paper mill, it has created for itself a formidable hierarchy of executive officers all working for “outside interests.”

Politicians take years to get used to the Westminster Bureaucracy & by then they are just as compromised as everybody else. The fraud gravy chain of executive privilege is deep & long.

The EU has been making Law in the UK for 70 years & has restructured our National Administration..

It has been sending directives straight to; Local Government, City Councils, County Council & Town Councils without any oversight or interference from Central Government.

We now have Sharia Law in our courts & an Untouchable Corporate State.

There is no Corporate Control from the courts or central government. In fact The Cameron crime cartel pushed through UK Parliament Acts of Parliament which excluded The Corporations from legal control, fraud control, Health & Safety constraints, Human Rights legislation & even International Law.

This led to the fraud explosion which caused the economic destruction of the Western World Economy.

But the EU/UN directives also served a much more subversive role. They tapped into the automatic making of local government laws & contracts for their own Globalist Socialist objectives.

The creation of 108 Sanctuary Cities in the UK (www.CitiesofSanctuary.org) allowed million pound bribes to be paid for taking in Migrants, Climate Change Emergency, Compulsory Vaccine Testing, 5G Installation & LGBTP&P Child Grooming in our schools.

The City Councils & County Councils became not just executors of the EU/UN Global contracts but also Tax Fraudsters for the Fake contracts & Corporate Initiatives. Money started to flow back to the EU & United Nations from UK Local Council Tax Payers to the United Nations Globalist Empire.

The big plan was for a Global Carbon Tax on every person, every administration, every country for the fake Globalist Climate Change Carbon Tax. This was to create & pay for the World Globalist Government & their World Army Fascist Police Force.

Civil Servants, who are used to mindlessly carrying out orders, created a spiders web, a County wide network of local Civil Service & Public Service control where the Sanctuary City had the purse strings & the power to destroy all dissenting organisations.

Even the Police, Barristers, Judges & Courts were under direct control

This was then to expand with the unifications of all local government computers data & systems to create a real time Population Scoring System which rated every persons’ servitude to “The Global Government” with their restricted ability to buy goods & travel.

The list of 110 Social Globalist Sanctuary Cities is frightening. These are The Civil Servants who vowed to serve God & Country who have now turned into Dictators willing to kill the population with 5G Radiation under the direction of our enemy, the United Nation Globalist Government.

The list of 87 UK Killer 5G Radiation Grids is also frightening. With The Energy & The Telecoms Industries willing to expand World Control with the Internet of Things, realtime radiological surveillance, beamforming, satellite technology. . Energy & Telecoms World Control is the basis of the next Western Globalist Societal Revolution with untold profits & riches.

All based on the Mass Murder of Humanity, the ultimate Profit Before People Revolution.

The United Nations & The Globalist Mass Media suppressed The Dangers of Radiation Report of 1973 which listed 137 Killer diseases caused by Radiation.

The 5G Internet of Things is a Nazi dream of world control vastly more sophisticated than The Holocaust.

No wonder The World Alliance is fighting a covert WW3 against these monsters.

www.RealNewsUK.com 05/04/2020

UK Areas with 5G Coverage: https://5g.co.uk/coverage/

UK Sanctuary Cities: www.CitiesofSanctuary.org

