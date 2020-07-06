in Latest, News

The Empire Bombed Serbia to Seize Kosovo in 1999

The American Empire faced downsizing in the 1990s after the Warsaw Pact disbanded and Soviet troops withdrew home. American politicians demanded a reduction in military spending and the closure of most military bases in Europe.

The solution was to start a war in Europe. Serbia (which was called Yugoslavia before 2006) openly resisted demands to open its economy to western banks and corporations and refused to join the European Union.

As a result, Serbia was demonized and targeted for destruction. An ongoing rebellion by some Albanian immigrants in Serbia’s province of Kosovo was chosen as a NATO cause. The American CIA began shipping arms to the Islamic Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and transported hundreds of al Qaeda mercenaries to Kosovo to attack Serbs.

This was politically awkward since the KLA was on the U.S. State Department’s list of terrorist groups. Serbian soldiers were dispatched to their southernmost province to repel these Islamic invaders. This increased the level of violence and Serbia was blamed.



