THE DURAN’S EDITOR IN CHIEF: US “going against fundamental economic interests of their allies”

Adam Garrie 99
Donald Trump's decision explored in-depth.

The US Congress just passed a bill authorising further sanctions on Russia as well as on Iran and North Korea. American companies, and European countries as well as EU based corporations are resoundingly opposed to the sanctions.

America’s allies will be hit far harder than its perceived enemies. Will Trump veto the measures or allow the Russophobic Congress to push him about?

The Duran’s Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris joined Peter Lavelle and his guests Mitch Feierstein and  David Swanson to discuss what happens next.

Adam Garrie
Managing Editor at The Duran

