The Dragon Warns the Mouse: China Tells Britain Not To “Tempt Fate” with Its Warships in the South China Sea

News Topic 237

The special relationship’s great 12-mile test in the South China Sea

The special relationship’s great 12-mile test in the South China Sea “If the population of the English-speaking Commonwealths be added to that of the United States, with all that such cooperation implies in the air, on the sea, all over the globe and in science and in industry, and in moral force, there will be no quivering, precarious balance of power to offer its…

UK shouldn’t tempt own fate in South China Sea: Global Times editorial

UK shouldn’t tempt own fate in South China Sea: Global Times editorial Illustration: Chen Xia/GT The UK’s Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group on Sunday entered the South China Sea through the Strait of Malacca. It has not so far done anything particular that can attract the focus of public attention.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report