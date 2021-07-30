The Dragon Warns the Mouse: China Tells Britain Not To “Tempt Fate” with Its Warships in the South China Sea
News Topic 237
The special relationship’s great 12-mile test in the South China Sea
The special relationship’s great 12-mile test in the South China Sea
“If the population of the English-speaking Commonwealths be added to that of the United States, with all that such cooperation implies in the air, on the sea, all over the globe and in science and in industry, and in moral force, there will be no quivering, precarious balance of power to offer its…
UK shouldn’t tempt own fate in South China Sea: Global Times editorial
UK shouldn’t tempt own fate in South China Sea: Global Times editorial
Illustration: Chen Xia/GT The UK’s Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group on Sunday entered the South China Sea through the Strait of Malacca. It has not so far done anything particular that can attract the focus of public attention.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.