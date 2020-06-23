The Destruction of Libya in 2011

The American empire wanted to oust Muammar Gaddafi for decades. He remained in power as he carefully balanced interests in Libya’s complex tribal society and kept the military under control.

Gaddafi was popular since he invested Libya’s oil wealth improving the lives of Libyans rather than in Western banks. Before it’s 2011 destruction, Libyans were the wealthiest in all of Africa.

President Obama chose to destroy Libya despite meeting with Gaddafi after winning the Nobel Peace Prize. His Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the strongest advocate for this war crime.

When later asked about Gaddafi’s death, she laughed and exclaimed: “We came, we saw, he died.”

