The Current Ukrainian Government’s Nazism

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Sadism is a marked feature of racist fascism, or “nazism,” and it is proudly displayed in today’s Ukraine, such as is shown in this string of cellphone videos there. It was posted as a string of tweets during March 20-22 by a “Juan Sinmiedo”, whose account then became “suspended” by Twitter, because it was publicly exposing truths about Ukraine that mega-corporate America assiduously suppresses U.S.-and-allied publics from knowing. The tweets by Sinmiedo (probably a pseudonym in order to reduce the likelihood of his being imprisoned or even killed) introduced them (as is shown in the archived copies that had been made of the string, and which are linked-to here, including some of his individual tweets here) by saying “Hundreds of civilians have been punished for diverse reasons in Ukraine by paramilitary groups and National guard. Strong footage. Tortures, abuses, humiliation, even of kids and girls.” What are being displayed there are painful humiliation rituals that treat victims as if they are meat — animals that the perpetrators believe have no other value than their flesh. These victims are “Untermenschen” (sub-humans), in perpetrators’ view.

When Sinmiedo’s Twitter account was active, during March 17th-19th, it included the following four posts:

Latest Twitter Threads by @Youblacksoul on Thread Reader App Thread Reader helps you read and share the best of Twitter Threads

4 captures

20 Mar 2022 – 22 Mar 2022

Mar 19 • 55 tweets •

Thread. Hundreds of civilians have been punished for diverse reasons in Ukraine by paramilitary groups and National guard. Strong footage. Tortures, abuses, humiliation, even of kids and girls. There is no[t] a clear motive for this [these] illegal abuses. They [the victims] are labelled as marauders. That can include men who don’t want to fight, who are suspected of russian sympathy, looters or people searching for food.

Mar 18 • 6 tweets •

Latest news, Zelensky it’s [is] a LGBTQ phobic [person], his party[’s] past legislation [were] targeting “homosexual and transgenderist propaganda” and [targeted] against gay marriage or adoption. It’s [Its] social politics regarding LGBTQ are a copy of Putin’s says [a] US think thank report. [t is] Targeting of “homosexual propaganda” by Zelensky.

Mar 17 • 15 tweets •

@MapsUkraine Testimony of Mariupol residents: Azov Batallion executed civilians triying to escape the city. More witnesses from Mariupol saying that Azov Batallion executed civilians trying to find a way out of the city.

Mar 17 • 11 tweets • 3 min read

The media keep lying about Mariupol Theatre after the Kiev government have already said there is no victims, as with the mosque, as with the missiles over the nuclear plant. All fake. But his testimony of a Mariupol resident is real. More testimony about the barbarities of Azov Batallion in Mariupol. Azov are nazis don’t let the media fool you.

The Azov Batallion are Ukraine’s elite nazi military forces, like Hitler’s SS were, and are trained and armed by the U.S. Government, including the CIA. This Batallion lead the rest of the Ukrainian Government’s forces that had been, ever since 2014, shelling the breakaway Donbass region and trying to kill as many people as possible there, but were being restrained by the EU so that Ukraine would meet the rules to become acceptable to join the EU. Such flagrant nazism is unacceptable to the EU, though the U.S. basically hires such nazis to do its work in Ukraine, because Ukraine’s nazis hate Russians with a passion and are delighted even to risk their own lives in order to kill Russians — killing Russians has been their specialty ever since at least the 1930s. In fact, at least some of Ukraine’s soldiers are taking joy in torturing to death captured pro-Russia Donbass residents. That’s sheer sadism.

Another current example of the acceptance (and even encouragement) of nazis in today’s Ukraine was introduced to Western publics on March 21st by Patrice Greanville’s Greanville Post website, under the heading “Meet Ukraine’s Azov Figurehead Olena Semenyaka, Europe’s Female Führer”, an article by Adrien Nonjon, who is a Ph.D candidate in History at the Sorbonne in Paris. His article there links to a fascinating 14-page article that he had done for The George Washington University, in which Semenyaka’s meteoric rise to leadership positions not only within Ukraine but within the broader European nazi movement is described, analyzed, and placed into its historical context going back to the 1930s, and even earlier. That latter article closes by saying that “Semenyaka has enabled the Azov movement to consolidate and diversify its ideological apparatus but also to strengthen its influence abroad — an ideological mutation on a rare scale observed for the very first time in the history of the Ukrainian far right.” I had earlier written about the founder and leader of the Azov Batallion, Andrei Biletsky, and his adoption of Hitler’s advocacy of “Deutschland über alles” transformed to something like a “Ukraina über alles”, which is Biletsky’s “Great Ukraine” instead of Hitler’s “Third Reich,” so that, as Biletsky put it, “Social Nationalism raises to shield all old Ukrainian Aryan values forgotten in modern society. Only their recovery and implementation by a group of fanatical fighters can we lead to the final victory of European civilization in the world struggle.” It would be Ukraine instead of Germany that would be such a hero-nation. Here is a brief propaganda video for Semenyaka. This is the force that today’s American leadership hired (along with hiring Ukraine’s two overtly nazi political parties) to lead the new Ukraine, and Semenyaka has become the Azov Batallion’s chief ideologist. She has rooted Biletsky’s movement in so many European philosophers, so that it is a coming-together of White-Supremacist thinking that will have some appeal throughout the EU, not only in Ukraine. This will help America’s leaders to keep the EU’s leaders under control (like Nuland famously said, “Fuck the EU”), because if the overtly nazi faction are ultimately to replace today’s (less-boldly nazi) EU leaders, then there will be no effective resistance remaining against allowing Ukraine into the EU and into NATO, and consequent placement of America’s nukes only a 7-minute flight-time away from hitting Moscow.

America’s leaders were very cunning to hire the Azov Batallion (and other Ukrainian nazi organizations) to carry out their plan against Russia, because — unlike Germany’s nazism, which was obsessive against Jews — Ukraine’s nazis are obsessive against Russians (and now lead the military forces in the nation that borders the very closest of any nation targeting Moscow). It’s much cheaper to use Ukrainian soldiers than to use America soldiers, to wage this phase of America’s long war to conquer Russia.

When Ukraine’s President Zelensky was asked (March 20th) by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria about allegations that Ukraine’s government is “Nazi,” Zelensky mocked the very idea, because he himself is Jewish.

By coincidence, Ukraine’s parliament posted, shortly thereafter, a tweet by them which alleged that Russia’s bombing of today’s Ukraine is evil just like U.S.-and-allied bombing of Nazi Germany was evil, and that therefore today’s Western countries should establish a no-fly-zone over Ukraine to shoot down Russian planes there (though doing that would cause WW III). Web-posts immediately noted that for Ukraine’s parliament to do this proves that Ukraine self-identifies with Nazi Germany and is therefore just like Russia alleges it to be; and, so, that embarrassing tweet was quickly removed. Fortunately, however, it had already been Web-archived, such as here.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report