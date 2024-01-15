The British Empire’s Gnostic Revival of Scientific Paganism and a New World Religion

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

[The following is a sequel to Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon]

“We had run up against the Judeo-Christian commitment to one God, one religion, one reality, that has cursed Europe for centuries and America since our founding days. Drugs that open the mind to multiple realities inevitably lead to a polytheistic view of the universe. We sensed that the time for a new humanist religion based on intelligence, good natured pluralism and scientific paganism had arrived.”

-Dr. Timothy Leary (recounting Aldous Huxley’s 1960 demand for a new world religion)

The Science of History: Pregnant Moments vs Linear Chronologies

The study of history can be approached from a number of directions, and using a number of diverse assumptions… but not all of them are equal, and some are extremely destructive.

Some people believe that history is simply associating events onto a linear time line and then adding creative writing to explain away causes of those events. Others presume that history is divided by “ages” with the “causes” of each event explained away by the age in which they occur. Others presume that the events across ages are caused by a never-ending class struggle of rich vs poor while others presume no causality exists behind the events on a time line except for raw hunger, greed or stupidity.

Over the years, I have come to the conclusion that history is best understood as a living process shaped by 1) ideas of good and evil, 2) decisions to act according to those ideas whether right or wrong, and 3) the freedom to embrace error, corruption and lies which often wear the clothing of truth.

When those false ideas are permitted to shape the cultural standards of what is considered “normal” for too long, decay across all spectrums of life can be found.

The physical, mental and spiritual health of people slowly decays, as those creative discoveries needed to meet the challenges of nature fail to be made, and scarcity, hunger, wars, and ignorance grows like a cancer.

The tension caused by this decay, and the better expression of human nature animated by obedience to truth, morality and creative reason manifests in the form of periods of dense potential, comparable to ‘pregnant moments’ where systemic changes for good or evil become ripe.

1866: A World Caught Between Two Paradigms

As I wrote about in The Clash of the Two Americas volume one, the years following America’s Civil War (1861-1865) unleashed a brilliant example of what such a pregnant moment looked lik.

During this time, humanity was pulled by two very different paradigms.

On the one hand, an ancient system of hereditary power which aspired to enslave of the masses of the globe was breaking down.

This ancient system of exploitation and suppression overextended itself globally, and like its earlier incarnation in the Roman Empire, the British Empire was collapsing under its own internal contradictions.

The British Empire had expended vast energy and finances in manufacturing wars around the world to weaken and destroy all of her rivals. While these manipulations wrecked vast destruction onto Russia (during the Crimean War), India (suppressing vast rebellions), China (during two Opium Wars), and through London’s orchestration of the Civil War in America. Despite vast bloodletting, the world was quickly awakening to the evil of this empire and the false Christianity promoted under its banner.

On the other hand, the positive example of Abraham Lincoln’s USA, as a nation founded upon liberty, the consent of the governed and the notion of equal rights for all were spreading electrically across the world in the wake of the Civil War.

In Russia, Lincoln’s national system of political economy was transforming an agrarian serfdom into a modern industrial nation with the application of the protective tariff, productive credit and internal improvements like canals, railroads, electric power and schools. Czar Alexander II, Finance Minister Sergey Witte and the great scientist Dimitry Mendeleev spearheaded this reform.

In France, Germany, Italy and across Asia this system was spreading rapidly centered on the notion that scientific progress and technological improvements were caused by a divine spark of reason found in all people elevating humanity above the status of mere cattle, slaves or feudal serfs.

Many had every right to believe that an age of moral reason was on the horizon as nations were breaking free of the shackles of colonialism and ignorance… The defining character of this global movement was characterized by 1) technological progress, 2) leaping over the limits to growth by encouraging new discoveries and 3) recognizing all people as creatures made in the image of a living reasonable Creator.

Lincoln’s leading economic advisor and global grand strategist Henry C. Carey outlined this clash of paradigms in his 1852 Harmony of Interests where he said:

“Two systems are before the world…. One looks to pauperism, ignorance, depopulation, and barbarism; the other to increasing wealth, comfort, intelligence, combination of action, and civilization. One looks towards universal war; the other towards universal peace. One is the English system; the other we may be proud to call the American system, for it is the only one ever devised the tendency of which was that of ELEVATING while EQUALIZING the condition of man throughout the world.”

Unlike the British Empire’s Theosophists and Fabians- obsessed with uniting eastern and western cultures around Aryanism, eugenics and mysticism, the leading American system strategists around Carey sought to unite the world around the universal aspirations for development, moral goodness and cooperation.

This spirit was expressed eloquently by Lincoln’s former bodyguard, first governor of Colorado, and leading proponent of the international rail corridors named William Gilpin who wrote in his 1890 Cosmopolitan Railway:

“In Asia, a civilization resting on a basis of remote antiquity has had, indeed, a long pause but a certain civilization- although hitherto hermetically sealed up from European influence- has continued to exist. The ancient Asiatic colossus, in a certain sense, needed only to be awakened to new life, and European Culture finds a basis there on which it can build future reforms”.

Contrasting his concept of a Christianity based on doing the greatest good possible in opposition to the British Empire’s perversity of Christianity, Gilpin described what this new state of human civilization was destined to look like as “win-win cooperation” replaced the outdated geopolitical doctrines of “might makes right” and zero sum thinking prevalent under oligarchism:

“The weapons of mutual slaughter are hurled away; the sanguinary passions find a check, a majority of the human family is found to accept the essential teachings of Christianity IN PRACTICE… Room is discovered for industrial virtue and industrial power. The civilized masses of the world meet; they are mutually enlightened, and fraternize to reconstitute human relations in harmony with nature and with God. The world ceases to be a military camp, incubated only by the military principles of arbitrary force and abject submission. A new and grand order in human affairs inaugurates itself out of these immense concurrent discoveries and events”

It was clear that the days of empire were coming to an end.

In the face of this crisis of cooperating nation states breaking out of the cages of empire, a series of new think tanks were created that served to re-organize the dying British Empire using new techniques of psychological warfare, scientific manipulation, and predictive programming. Talent was needed from outside of the ‘elite bloodlines’ in order to figure out how to save systems of hereditary power.

Two of the most important new think tanks that were mandated to re-organize the crumbling system of empire were known as 1) The Fabian Society and 2) The Round Table Organization.

Fabian Society and New World Religion

The Fabian Society called itself a socialist, concerned for the working poor, but in actual fact saw the masses as useful tools to be manipulated by a scientific priesthood who despised them and simply desired the state grow in power not to defend the people but to control them through the science of eugenics, sterilization and murder of the unfit.

The Fabian Society soon created their own school called ‘The London School of Economics’ and established a political party dubbed the Labor Party in 1901.

Historian Stephen O’Neil wrote the following of the Fabian Society’s guiding principle of Permeation theory:

“Despite their traditional political image, the Fabians, under the impetus of Sidney Webb, thought that they had a new and unique weapon in the policy of permeation. It was through the utilization of this tactic, according to Webb, that the Fabians, in the spirit of the Trojans and their legendary horse, would enter the ranks and minds of the politically influential by providing them with programs, ideas, opinion, and research heavily documented with statistics which could be conveniently drafted into public policy.”

Despite being managed by members who called themselves “Christian” or at least “spiritual”, the Fabian Society’s disdain for Christianity can be gleaned from the logo commissioned by George Bernard Shaw in the form of a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

This symbolism was a direct reference to the Apostle Matthew’s warning in the New Testament which read: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

The larger stained-glass window on which the Fabian wolf appears additionally features a large image of Sidney Webb and Shaw hammering the world featuring the line: “Remould it nearer to the heart’s desire”. Below this imagery, are the other 12 leading Fabians praying to socialist texts as new gospels.

Fabian grand strategist H.G. Wells (featured in the stained glass window alongside Theosophist leader Annie Besant), worked extremely hard to outline the need for a new religion for the new age, which he described in his 1928 work “The Open Conspiracy: Blueprint for a World Revolution” saying:

‘…if religion is to develop unifying and directive power in the present confusion of human affairs it must adapt itself to this forward-looking, individuality-analyzing turn of mind; it must divest itself of its sacred histories…The desire for service, for subordination, for permanent effect, for an escape from the distressful pettiness and mortality of the individual life, is the undying element in every religious system.

The time has come to strip religion right down to that [service and subordination is all Wells wants to keep of the old relic of religion]…The explanation of why things are is an unnecessary effort…The essential fact…is the desire for religion and not how it came about…The first sentence in the modern creed must be, not “I believe,” but “I give myself.” ‘ [emphasis added]

The aim of this new religion and remoulded human nature was outlined in blood curdling detail by Wells in his Open Conspiracy where he stated: “It is the system of nationalist individualism that has to go… We are living in the end of the sovereign states… In the great struggle to evoke a westernized World Socialism, contemporary governments may vanish…. Countless people… will hate the new world order….and will die protesting against it.”

Wells’ remarks were widely held among the leading establishment of the British Empire and were expressed by Charles Darwin’s cousin Sir Francis Galton, who extended Darwin’s new theory explaining evolution into human systems when he created the new statistical science of eugenics. In 1904, Galton said: “[Eugenics] must be introduced into the national conscience, like a new religion. It has, indeed, strong claims to become an orthodox religious, tenet of the future, for eugenics co-operate with the workings of nature by securing that humanity shall be represented by the fittest races…. I see no impossibility in Eugenics becoming a religious dogma among mankind.”

In 1911, Annie Besant- as leader of the theosophists, Indian Congress Party, eugenicist and Fabian spoke of her desires for a new world religion uniting all people under the British Empire stated:

“Britain is working in India; how India is re-acting on Britain; until you can see gradually forming, amid the dust and the turmoil of the present, the outlines of a mighty World-Empire, with East and West together; mighty World-Powers linking, and marching side by side, until India shall no longer be a constant menace, a danger in the moment of Britain’s weakness, but shall be a buttress and a strength; the oldest and the youngest branches of the Âryan family joining hands in one mighty Empire, which, by the peace it will make, will offer a fit field for the spread, for the teaching, of a World-Religion.”

Besant was explicit that this world religion would be based upon a universal mysticism and help liberate mankind from all concepts of right or wrong, which she attributed to the causes of war and conflict:

“The World-Religion of the future will bring out the way again in sight of the people, will show them how to walk; it will lead them into a knowledge of their own Divinity; mystical in its teaching, so that the teaching can be translated by all the religions into the varied dogmas; scientific with the knowledge of the Spirit, so that men may learn to develop the spiritual faculties and then use them for the perfecting of their own nature; with no antagonists, for it will be universal; with no quarrels within it, for it will be all-inclusive. That mighty World-Religion is to be proclaimed by the supreme Teacher, the Teacher of Angels and of Men.”

This world religion would not teach its adherents to become humble to God’s will, or find the divine within through obedience to the will of a reasonable god, but rather, Bessant’s World Teacher would help all mystics of the world realize that each of us, is literally, god. Bessant states that this future world religion will “transform man into God.”

The Round Table’s Church of the British Empire

At the same time that the Fabian Society’s Labor Party was coming online, another sister organization dubbed ‘The Round Table Movement was also being created with the mandate to create an organized new form of knighthood devoted to managing “a church of the British Empire”.

Operating through Oxford, this organization would process young talent from around the empire in the form of “Rhodes Scholars” funded by the fortunes of British imperial diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes in the form of the Rhodes Trust. The American Branch of the Round Table would form in 1921, taking the name ‘The Council on Foreign Relations’.

These powerful organizations would follow the mandate left by vast fortunes of Cecil Rhodes in his last will and testament to “Form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire”.

Rhodes sought not only to create an organization to recapture the lost colonies of America, but to create an elite class of modern Templar knights, groomed from the most talented stock of the Empire and initiated into a religious order devoted to the British Empire. The fires of war would be the cauldron of initiation that the inner leadership of this society would be groomed with the Boer War serving as this un-natural initiation process for a grouping of young Oxford Men who became known as ‘Milner’s Kindergarten’.

While maintaining an outward appearance featuring differences in form, the two new organizations (Fabian Society and Round Table) would work closely together throughout the 20th century- following a very specific formula that was used by oligarchical systems as far back as ancient Babylon (and even earlier).

While one order took on a conservative veneer, the other a socialist veneer. Yet both were united in a commitment to eugenics, elitism, and the creation a new global priesthood to manage humanity which all leading members called ‘Social Imperialism’.

In fact, there were always strong overlaps with Lord Alfred Milner becoming a founding member of Beatrice and Sidney Webb’s Coefficience Club from 1902 where he was joined by other Round Table leaders such as Leo Amery, Philip Kerr, Lord Arthur Balfour and Halford Mackinder. H.G. Wells, Shaw and Bertrand Russell were also frequent participants of this so-called ‘dinner club’ which was nothing less than a nerve center of creative planning for the entire British Empire during the early 20th century. Meanwhile five Rhodes Scholars founded the Canadian Fabian Society in 1931- demonstrating that the differences were less than skin deep.

While much has been written about these entities and the evil their members carried out during the last 120 years (namely here, here, here and here), what is less known is that both organizations had directly revived ancient mystery cults that had overseen the transformation of Rome from a republic into an evil empire 2000 years earlier.

In the next installment we will explore the ancient (occult) roots of the British Empire’s Fabian Society, and a small, yet influential array of pagan mystery religions which have permeated society from the time of Babylon, Persia and Rome, through the Crusades, Templars, Franciscans, Inquisition, Jesuits and modern age.

This exercise will help us better understand how the ancient pagan mystery religions have been revived during the 20th century, the origins of today’s drug culture, the mass initiation ceremony being prepared under a new Great Reset.

This story will be continued in the next chapter “The Round Table as Grail Knights of Mithra and a New Gaia Cult of Cybele Revealed”

