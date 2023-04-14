The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Six (The 2014 Ukrainian Civil War)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This series has explained the long-term American plan to seize control of Europe by absorbing all nations into NATO. This was very successful after the Cold war ended, but taking control of Russia and its sister nation of Ukraine was complex. Billions of dollars were spent to gain political control of Ukraine, but this failed to convince most Ukrainians to support joining NATO.

As a result, the CIA organized a coup to overthrow its democratic government by funding and arming far-right Ukrainian nationalists. This coup instantly led to a civil war as millions of Ukrainians began mass protests. Ukrainians who protested the CIA coup in Kiev were called “pro-Russian” by the Western media. CIA armed Ukrainian nationalists began a reign of terror throughout Ukraine against political opponents and independent media. As coup leaders in Kiev began to exert control over all of Ukraine and attack protestors, many soldiers deserted from the Ukrainian army and formed militias to protect their homeland. The small Ukrainian army was ordered east to crush this rebellion but fighting led to a stalemate.

